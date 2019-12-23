Man organizes Christmas cards for Ohio inmates

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The holidays are a popular time for people to volunteer and give back.

Thousands of people across Columbus are giving back to an unlikely group of people.

Kent Money gave some Christmas cards to inmates he was working with four years ago. He didn’t realize the impact a simple card could make until that day.

Now, with the help of two churches, he has collected 50,000 cards for inmates across the state of Ohio.

“There are men and women all across the state that will become your neighbors, so this is the time we, as a society, reach in and touch them, especially this time of year,” explained Money.

He will be hand delivering some cards before Christmas, but most of them will be handed out within their correctional centers.

Every inmate in Ohio will receive a Christmas card from a stranger this year.