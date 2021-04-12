Man on drugs broke three windows, trespassed at Ohio Statehouse, troopers say

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after it says a man under the influence of narcotics broke into the Ohio Statehouse early Monday.

According to troopers, a man broke a window to a door to gain access to the Statehouse. Once inside, he broke a second window, discharged a fire extinguisher and called 911 for help. To leave the building, he broke a third window.

The 911 call was routed to Columbus police, who dispatched officers. The man was located on the west lawn near the McKinley monument. Emergency medical personnel were dispatched because the man appeared to be under the influence of drugs, and he was taken to Grant Medical Center for treatment.

Troopers say that during a later interview, the man said he was attempting to get medical assistance for a reaction related to use of illegal narcotics.

Damage to the Statehouse included the three broken windows and residue from the fire extinguisher.

The incident remains under investigation, with charges pending.