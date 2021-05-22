Man killed when getting mail, hit by car in Hardin County

HARDIN COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office said he was struck by a car while retrieving his mail Friday afternoon.

At approximately 2:15 p.m. Friday, Lee E. Simon, 69, of State Route 53 in Forest, crossed the road to get his mail, and when he was crossing back, he stepped into the path of an eastbound vehicle driven by a 16-year-old, the sheriff’s office said.

Simon was declared deceased at the scene.

The driver was uninjured and released into the custody of his father.

The crash remains under investigation.