Man killed in Sullivant Avenue crash

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating a crash on Sullivant Avenue that left a man dead. 

At about 8:05pm, Monday, officers were called to the area of Sullivant and Larcomb avenues on the report of a two-vehicle crash.  

According to Columbus police, an unidentified man was driving eastbound on Sullivant Avenue when he ran a red light and crashed into the driver’s side of a vehicle that was turning westbound from Larcomb avenue. 

The man, whose identity is being withheld pending next of kind notification, was taken to Grant Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.  

Police continue to investigate the crash. 

