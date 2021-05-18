Man killed in Richland County crash

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A man from Mansfield was killed after his vehicle was struck from behind by a semi-truck.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, around 10:46 p.m., Monday, a 2020 Freightliner commercial truck struck a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado from behind on I-71 in Jefferson Township of Richland County.

The driver of the Silverado, George W. Crawford, 70, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger riding with Crawford was taken to Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital where he was being treated with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

Troopers continue to investigate the crash.