LICKING COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers are investigating an ATV crash that left a man dead.

According to the OSHP, at about 11pm, Friday, Samuel G. Smoot, of St. Louisville, Ohio, was driving a 2004 Yamaha Blaster ATV southbound on County Road 204 when he failed to take a turn.

Troopers say Smoot traveled off the roadway and struck a residence.

Smoot was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.