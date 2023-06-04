WELLSTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A 32-year-old man is dead following a motorcycle crash early Sunday morning in southern Ohio.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports that at 1:14 a.m., Matthew Carl was driving his Yamaha YZF-R6 south on State Route 93 in the city of Wellston. According to the crash report, the Yamaha failed to “negotiate a curve”, causing it to go off the left side of the road and hit a guardrail. The motorcycle then overturned, crossed SR 93 and came to a rest off the right side of the road.

Medics arrived and had Carl transported to Holzer Medical Center for treatment. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.