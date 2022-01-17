WELLSTON, Ohio (WCMH) — An early morning ATV crash left a man dead in Jackson County, Monday.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at about 12:45 a.m., troopers responded to the 3000 block of Sour Run Road on the report of a four-wheeler crash.

Troopers say a 2017 Can-Am Outlander was traveling southeast on Sour Run Road when it struck a tree that had fallen across the roadway.

The driver of the ATV, Adam W. Preston, 35, of Wellston, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sour Run Road was closed for approximately three hours because of the crash but has since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.