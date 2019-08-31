Man killed in Friday crash ‘brought great energy to the room’

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A commercial truck driver will be charged with vehicular homicide after a 38-year-old man was killed in a crash that closed Interstate 270 northbound for hours early Friday on the east side of Franklin County, according to the Gahanna Division of Police.

Mubaraka Mohammed died after an oversized commercial truck with a high load struck the Claycraft Bridge, located between Hamilton Road and E. Broad Street at about 1:40 a.m., on I-270NB.

Mohammed’s family spoke about his life and what he meant to so many. The family cried the whole time during the interview.

His daughter, Samira Mohammed, said she will miss joking and playing around with her father.

“The way he yelled at his game everyone. He lost. Or when he played music too loud and I’d go and tell him to turn it down,” said Mohammed.

It’s these memories that has helped Mohammed get through this horrible day.

As of now, this high school freshman is no longer daddy’s little girl. Her mother Sheila Hupp had to tell her the bad news.

“I just said, ‘I’m sorry, baby.’ She like, ‘It’s not my dad.’ It is,” said Hupp.

The news was just as crushing to Mubaraka’s stepson Zabrien Wilcox.

“We all just cried. I don’t think there is a moment where someone was not crying all day. I miss his whole presence. He brought great energy to the room. I don’t think I ever heard him say one negative thing my whole life,” said Wilcox.

That’s what this family will remember most. As they heal, they find some peace of mind knowing the driver of the truck is charged.

“I don’t know what was going on, why or how,” Hupp said. “I know he took away a great man. A father. A husband. Brother. Son. I know his whole side of the family. They’re devastated.”