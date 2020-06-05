Man killed in Fairfield County crash

GREENFIELD TOWNSHIP (WCMH) – Troopers are investigating a fatal car crash that occurred, Thursday.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers say a Zane C. Tuttle, 21, was traveling eastbound on Ginger Road when he lost control of the vehicle and drove off the highway at 9:56 p.m.

The car struck a bush, went airbourne and overturned, striking another bush and tree before landing on its top.

According to the state troopers the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car.

Tuttle was transported by medics to Fairfield Medical Center, where he died from injuries.

Troopers say they believe the driver was impaired. The incident is still being investigated.

