Man killed in Etna Township crash

ETNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — Troopers are investigating a deadly crash in Etna Township.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, just before 8:30 p.m., Monday, a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500, being driven by Cameron Collins, 26, of Baltimore, was pulling a homemade trailer eastbound on U.S. 40 in Etna Township when it traveled off the roadway.

Troopers say the truck and the trailer overturned, and struck a utility pole.

Collins was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers continue to investigate but say Collins was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.