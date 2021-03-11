Man killed in crash during pursuit in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Troopers say a man was killed in crash while police attempted to stop him during a pursuit.  

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at about 8:30 p.m., Wednesday, troopers were called to the area of Plymouth Springmill Road near London West Road after a report of a crash.  

Troopers say the Mansfield Police Department attempted to stop Randy L. Heater Jr., 37, who was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado northbound on Springmill Road, when he refused to stop.  

Heater lost control of the vehicle in a curve, during the pursuit with police, and struck a guardrail, before being ejected from the vehicle. 

Heater was pronounced dead at the scene.  

Troopers say Heater was not wearing a seat belt, and the crash remains under investigation. 

