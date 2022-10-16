CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Chester Township, Clinton County, Sunday afternoon.

According to the Wilmington post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on SR-380 near New Burlington Road at approximately 2:35 p.m.

According to police, a 2008 Chevrolet Impala driven by Devin Jones, 45, from Centerville, was driving south on SR-380 when the Impala crossed into the other lane and hit a 2014 Jeep Wrangler driven by a 55-year-old Springfield man. Police said Jones’ vehicle then traveled off the road and hit a guardrail.

Jones was taken to Clinton Memorial Hospital in Wilmington, where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the Wrangler was flown to Miami Valley Hospital via Care Flight.

The crash remains under investigation.