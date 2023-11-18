PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead and four others were injured after a crash Friday evening in Scioto County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 33-year-old Dustin Gordon was driving a Chevrolet S10 southwest on U.S. Route 52 before 7 p.m. At the same time, a woman was driving a Chevrolet Silverado northeast on U.S 52. OSHP said the S10 crossed the center line and hit the Silverado head-on.

Four people were taken to Southern Ohio Medical Center with various injuries while Gordon was transported to Cabell Huntington Hospital. Gordon was pronounced dead at the hospital, per OSHP.