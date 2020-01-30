Man killed during standoff with Athens County law enforcement

ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — Deputies say a man was killed after firing shots at law enforcement officials during a standoff in Athens County.

According to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, at about 7:30pm, Wednesday, deputies received a report of a domestic dispute between a husband and wife in Hockingport.

After meeting with the wife on State Route 124, the deputies took the woman back to the residence on Jetstar Drive to retrieve her property

Deputies say when they entered, along with the female, the male suspect began pointing a gun at everyone.

The female was quickly removed from the residence, and the Athens County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team was called to the scene at about 9pm.

For several hours, negotiators attempted to have the suspect, later identified as Chad E. Nicolia, 41, exit the home peacefully, and at one-point gas was deployed into the residence.

However, according to deputies, the Nicolia became increasingly agitated and began firing gunshots in the direction of law enforcement officers and surrounding homes.

Deputies say they returned fire on Nicolia, fatally shooting him.

The Ohio BCI is handling the investigation.