Man killed by police following standoff in Ashville

ASHVILLE (WCMH) — One man is dead following a standoff with police in Ashville Thursday.

According to Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin, the man was seen in Fairfield County driving a black Camaro and brandishing a gun.

The vehicle was then spotted a little later in southern Franklin County near Obetz, where police said the man fired the gun.

A Rickenbacker Airport officer saw the Camaro and began following it. Franklin County Sheriff units also began following the vehicle to Ashville.

According to Baldwin, the vehicle stopped near an apartment complex on Long Street, where police began communicating with the driver.

Pickaway County Sheriff Robert Radcliff said the man initiated contact with police near the apartment complex.

“He initiated contact in the driveway,” Radcliff said. “Other units arrived… at that point, that is when the taser incident took place to try to immobilize him.”

The attempt by officers to stop the man didn’t work, which is when he got back into the car and drove off, eventually stopping on the other side of the apartment complex, officials said.

Negotiators from the Franklin County SWAT unit attempted to communicate with the suspect. According to Baldwin, a threat was made and that is when the man was shot and killed by police.

“(The situation) was extremely dangerous because you have somebody with a weapon, somebody who has fired shots,” Baldwin said. “He’s mobile, he’s driving around, he’s refusing to comply. He’s not taking orders, and he can just drive anywhere. He was seen in two different counties.”

The man’s identity has not been released.

There are no reports of any injuries related to the incident.

In addition to Franklin County and Pickaway County sheriff’s offices, officers from the Ashville Police Department, Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, and Ohio State Police responded to the scene.