Man killed, another arrested after hit and run on U.S. 40

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and another under arrest after a fatal crash on U.S. 40 Friday night.

According to Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin, DaShawn Finroy, 25, of Columbus, was driving a 2013 Dodge Charger along U.S. 40 near Wilson Road at approximately 11:25 p.m. Friday.

That is when the sheriff’s office says Finroy’s car hit the back of a bicycle ridden by Peter Brown Jr., 66, of Columbus.

Brown was thrown into the air, struck the windshield of the Charger, and landed on the road, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, Finroy fled the scene following the crash. He allegedly struck two other vehicles at Wilson Road and Freemont Street as he drove off.

Sheriff’s deputies found Finroy a short time later at Westway Drive and Josephine Avenue and he was arrested after a short foot chase.

Brown was taken to Grant Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead a short while later.

Drugs and alcohol are suspected to play a part in the crash, the sheriff’s office said.

The incident is still under investigation.