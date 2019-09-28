Man killed, another arrested after hit and run on U.S. 40

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
fcso web sheriff's office franklin county_151940

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and another under arrest after a fatal crash on U.S. 40 Friday night.

According to Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin, DaShawn Finroy, 25, of Columbus, was driving a 2013 Dodge Charger along U.S. 40 near Wilson Road at approximately 11:25 p.m. Friday.

That is when the sheriff’s office says Finroy’s car hit the back of a bicycle ridden by Peter Brown Jr., 66, of Columbus.

Brown was thrown into the air, struck the windshield of the Charger, and landed on the road, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, Finroy fled the scene following the crash. He allegedly struck two other vehicles at Wilson Road and Freemont Street as he drove off.

Sheriff’s deputies found Finroy a short time later at Westway Drive and Josephine Avenue and he was arrested after a short foot chase.

Brown was taken to Grant Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead a short while later.

Drugs and alcohol are suspected to play a part in the crash, the sheriff’s office said.

The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools