COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was killed after stepping into an intersection in southwest Columbus, early Saturday.

The Columbus Division of Police says Taylor Yake, 26, was traveling east on Alkire Road near the intersection of Manley Way when a man stepped onto the roadway and was struck.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS at 12:16 a.m. The victim’s identity is being withheld at this time.

Police continue to investigate the incident.