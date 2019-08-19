Man killed after Corvette flips in Franklin Towship

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man is dead following a traffic crash on U.S. 40 Sunday evening.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Stakely, 71, was driving a 1984 silver Chevrolet Corvette eastbound on U.S. 40 west of Georgesville Road at approximately 6:30 p.m. when for an unknown reason, the vehicle left the roadway.

The car ran into the grass median, then struck a light pole, causing Stakely to be ejected from the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

Stakely was taken to Doctors West Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Officers said Stakely was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

There is no indication that alcohol or drugs played a part in the accident, police said.

An investigation into the crash is continuing.