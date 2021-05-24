Man injured, suspect in jail in Waverly shooting

WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) – One man is injured and another in jail following an altercation in Waverly this past weekend.

The Waverly Police Department reports officers responded to the 200 block of Saint Mary’s Lane for a possible shooting Sunday.

Witnesses told police two men were involved in an altercation in the roadway, which led to the shooting.

Officers were able to locate the shooting victim, who had a gunshot wound to the neck. He was taken to Adena Pike Emergency Room, but later flown to Grant Medical Center for treatment. His condition is not known.

The suspect, Deric Lansing, was taken into custody without incident near the site of the shooting.

Lansing was taken to Butler County Jail and is charged with felonious assault. He appeared in Pike County Court Monday.