Man injured in west Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are investigating a shooting in west Columbus.

The Columbus Division of Police says officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Bellows Avenue at 12:37 a.m. on a report of a shooting.

According to police, a victim had been grazed in the head by a gunshot. Authorities discovered that the victim was originally shot near the 90 block of North Richardson Street.

The victim was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

Police continue to investigate the incident.