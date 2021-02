COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman was killed Thursday evening when shots were fired in a south Columbus neighborhood,.

Investigators arrived around 6:20 p.m. at South 8th Street, where they found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to Grant Medical Center and was pronounced dead at 6:26 p.m.

Police said the suspect was seen driving a red or burgundy Chevy SUV, possibly an Equinox.

Local authorities are investigating.