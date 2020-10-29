Man injured in shooting near Westerville

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) —

Columbus police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured near Blendon Woods Metro Park.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 7 p.m., Wednesday, officers were called to the 5000 block of Enclave Blvd., on the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 22-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, but police say he is expected to survive his injuries.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the Columbus Division of Police at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.