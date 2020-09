COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man was injured following a shooting Tuesday night in east Columbus.

According to Columbus Police, officers responded to a call at approximately 8:30 p.m. on the 3300 block of East 7th Avenue.

When officers arrived, the found a man, 44, suffering from a gunshot wound in his leg.

During their investigation, officers discovered the victim was shot following an argument with another man.

The victim was taken to OSU East Hospital and treated for his injury.