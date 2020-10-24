Man injured in Hilltop shooting Friday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One man was injured following a shooting in Hilltop on the west side of Columbus Friday afternoon.

According to Columbus Police, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of South Eureka Avenue at approximately 3:10 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found the 30-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to his left leg.

According to the victim, he was walking in the alley behind South Eureka Avenue when a maroon Lincoln stopped next to him. He told police the driver of the vehicle fired two shots at him, hitting him once in the leg.

The victim was listed in stable condition.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-3689.