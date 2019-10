COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man was shot Monday afternoon in northeast Columbus.

A witness told police the victim, identified as Kanyne M. Cooper, was shot in the leg as he was running down the street. The shooting took place at approximately 4:25 p.m.

The witness said the shooter was a man in a gray sweatshirt.

Cooper was shot once in the leg. He is in stable condition at a local hospital, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4141.