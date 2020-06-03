Man injured following drive-by shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One man is in stable condition after Columbus Police said he was shot in a drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to a call at Ohio State University Hospital for walk-in shooting victim at approximately 4:15 p.m.

The victim arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

According to police, the man was traveling north on I-71 between I-70 and I-670 with two friends when a single gunshot was fired by a passing motorist, hitting the victim.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141.