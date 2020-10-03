Man injured following crash involving horse-drawn buggy in Vinton County

McARTHUR, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was injured after the horse-drawn buggy he was driving was struck by a pickup truck Friday evening, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The Jackson Post of OSHP said Jack A. Firestone, 58, of McArthur, Ohio, was driving a 1999 Ford Ranger pickup truck north on State Route 93 when he struck the buggy, being operated by Eli Raber, 20, of Hamden, Ohio.

Police said the pickup truck traveled off the right side of the road and hit a ditch, flipping over until it came to rest on its wheels.

According to police, Raber was ejected from the buggy and sustained incapacitating injuries. He was taken to Holzer Medical Center. His condition is not known.

Firestone suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Hamden Fire Department, Vinton County Sheriff’s Office, and Vinton County EMS assisted at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.