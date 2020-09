COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are investigating a shooting after a man was injured in east Columbus.

The Columbus Division of Police says a victim was injured during a gun battle near the Outlet Smoke Shop at 6091 McNaughten Center.

According to police, the victim was struck by a stray bullet in his left thigh and walked back into his apartment.

Police continue to investigate the incident and ask anyone with information to call 614-645-4141.