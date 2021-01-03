Man injured after shooting near west Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are investigating a shooting that left one man hospitalized Saturday evening near the west side of Columbus.

According to police, the victim, a 29-year-old man, told police he had just left Rooster on West Broad Street and was stopped at an unknown intersection when someone fired a gun at him, hitting the man in the torso.

The victim then drove to East Broad Street near 3rd Street, where he called a friend to pick him up and take him to a hospital. Police met the victim at the hospital at approximately 7:15 p.m.

The victim is in stable condition.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4141.