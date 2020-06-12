Man indicted on arson charges for 3-alarm fire at Columbus apartment complex

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Franklin County Grand Jury has indicted a man on arson charges after a 3-alarm fire at an apartment complex near Topiary Park that caused an estimated damage of more than $20 million.

According to Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien, Derrick Demarco Lee, 30, was indicted for one count of Aggravated Arson (F-1), one count of Arson (F-4), and for one count of Vandalism (F-3), for a total of three counts, in connection to the three-alarm fire reported in the early morning hours of May 31, 2020.

The estimated damage to the destroyed apartment complex, located at 65 S. Washington Avenue, was between $20 million-$25 million, according to O’Brien.

“This man was seen on surveillance video walking into this fenced structure shortly before the fire was reported,” said O’Brien.

Arraignment for Lee is set for next Wednesday, June 16 at 1:30pm.