Man indicted in shooting that killed pregnant teen’s unborn baby

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man has been indicted on charges he fired shots that left an unborn baby dead in the Linden area.

According to On Aug. 23 at 7:30 p.m., Columbus Police officers were called to the area of Joyce Ave and Denune Ave. on a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a pregnant 15-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The woman was transported to Grant Medical Center in stable condition, but her unborn baby was unstable. The baby did not survive and was pronounced dead at 10:46 p.m. The 15-year-old girl was approximately 35 weeks pregnant.

The investigation revealed that the mother was walking with another person on Denune Avenue when shots were fired at both of them from a passing car. The other person was not injured in the shooting.

A Franklin County Grand Jury indicted Christopher Payne, 24, on multiple counts in connection to the shooting including: Murder, Involuntary Manslaughter, Attempted Murder, and Felonious Assault.

Payne is scheduled to be arraigned October 12.