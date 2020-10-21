Man indicted for setting puppy on fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — 22-year-old Ra’Shae Syrtaj Jermaine Johnson has been indicted for setting a puppy on fire at Walnut Hill Park on Oct. 11.

“Tragically, this man went to a park to intentionally set a crate on fire that had a 17-week-old puppy locked inside of the crate, to kill the puppy,” Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien said.

Johnson has been indicted for one count of Cruelty to Companion Animals (F5), one count of Arson (F4), and once count of Open Burning (UF).

Firefighters responded at 12:15 p.m. on the report of a fire in the park. As they were extinguishing the fire, they observed the injured puppy running around with plastic from the cage melted to her back.

Firefighters transported the puppy to the Diley Hill Animal Emergency Center where she was treated for her burn injuries.