Man indicted for groping two young girls in Kroger parking lot

CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio (WCMH) — The Franklin County Grand Jury returned a two-count indictment against Sidney Latham, 35, in connection to a groping incident that occurred on Sept. 18 in the Kroger parking lot located on Gender Road in Canal Winchester.

“This stranger grabbed two young sisters in a sexual manner as they were loading groceries in their mom’s vehicle,” Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien said.

Latham has been indicted for one count of gross sexual imposition (felony 3) and one count of sexual imposition (misdemeanor 3).

“This defendant also currently has two misdemeanor cases for sexual imposition pending in Franklin County Municipal Court from two other unrelated incidents that occurred earlier this year,” O’Brien said.

Arraignment for Latham is set for next Monday, October 12.