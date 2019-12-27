Man indicted for aggravated murder for death of Donna Harris

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has been indicted on an aggravated murder charge in connection with the death of a Columbus woman.

Justin Eastman, 34, was indicted Monday on a charge of aggravated murder.

Eastman is accused of killing 53-year-old Donna Harris, whose body was found in a rural part of Delaware County on November 24. She was reported missing on November 20 from her Columbus home.

He was arrested in Kansas on November 25.

In addition, Ashley Quick, 32, of Columbus, was indicted on December 5 on charges of obstructing justice and complicity to robbery.