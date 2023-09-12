CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) — A man from Philadelphia has been indicted by a grand jury in Hamilton County after being accused of hitting a wildlife officer with his car while being investigated for illegally selling turtles.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) said 37-year-old Alonso Oliver-Tucker was indicted for felony counts of assaulting a police officer and failure to comply with an order of a police officer.

In July, Oliver-Tucker and another suspect were accused of disobeying an ODNR officer in downtown Cincinnati who was investigating the illegal selling of red-eared slider turtles. Oliver-Tucker and the other suspects allegedly fled the scene, accelerated their vehicle and hit the wildlife officer.

Multiple arrest warrants were issued for Oliver-Tucker and he was arrested several days later in Pennsylvania after the incident, ODNR said.

ODNR said it seized more than 100 turtles and that wildlife violations for Oliver-Tucker and the other suspect are pending. Violations they face include failure to keep a record of sales, failure to attach proper tags to turtles used in commercial sales, and more.

Red-eared slider turtles are frequently the species sold as pets with ODNR stating it is illegal to release pets into the wild.