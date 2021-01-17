Man in stable condition following attack, stabbing in southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man is in stable condition Sunday following a stabbing in his home in south Columbus.

According to Columbus Police, officers responded to a call for a stabbing on the 1800 block of Lockbourne Road at approximately 5:37 p.m.

Officers found the victim, a 60-year-old man, suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The victim told officers that he had a friend, who he knew as Dustin, over to his home when for no reason, Dustin stabbed the victim multiple times.

The victim told police that Dustin stabbed himself in the neck during the incident. The suspect then fled from the scene.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4141.