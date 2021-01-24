Man in stable condition after Sunday morning shooting in Linden

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One man is in stable condition after Columbus Police said he was shot Sunday morning after what they believe was a burglary.

According to police, the victim arrived at St. Anne’s Hospital at approximately 9:28 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Police were unable to interview the man because he was rushed into surgery.

Police believe the shooting is related to a burglary at a residence on the 2900 block of Atwood Terrace.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4141.

