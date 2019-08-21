Man in stable condition after shot multiple times in alley in Columbus

A 41-year-old man is in stable condition after he was shot multiple times on Tuesday near Old Leonard Avenue.

Jakahn Thomas told police he was shot by an unknown man who appeared while he sat in his vehicle before 9:30 p.m. in an alley just west of 1655 Old Leonard Ave, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Thomas suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his left arm and left side of his upper body and drove himself to OSU East Hospital for treatment, according to police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Kenneth Trivette of the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4044 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS(8477).