Live Now
11 days from first game, OSU wide receivers and DBs speak to media

Man in stable condition after shot multiple times in alley in Columbus

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
crime scene generic police_106459

A 41-year-old man is in stable condition after he was shot multiple times on Tuesday near Old Leonard Avenue.

Jakahn Thomas told police he was shot by an unknown man who appeared while he sat in his vehicle before 9:30 p.m. in an alley just west of 1655 Old Leonard Ave, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Thomas suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his left arm and left side of his upper body and drove himself to OSU East Hospital for treatment, according to police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Kenneth Trivette of the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4044 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS(8477).      

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools