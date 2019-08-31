Man in stable condition after shooting on E. Livingston Ave.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 23-year-old man is in stable condition at an area hospital after a shooting on East Livingston Avenue on Friday.

Lamar Forrest Jr. was shot just after 10 p.m. on Friday after he and Demarus L. Thompson, 26, engaged in a physical confrontation with two unknown males inside the E. Livingston Market, according to Columbus police.

Forrest and Thompson returned a short time later and were confronted by a third unknown male who brandished a firearm and fired multiple gunshots at them, striking Forrest as he ran, police said.

The shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).