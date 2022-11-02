COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man is in stable condition after being shot in the cheek just east of Downtown.

Just before 2 a.m. Wednesday morning, Columbus police responded to a call on a person with a gun. According to a report, the officers stopped a car on State Street in Olde Towne East and found the victim with a gunshot wound to the cheek. The man was shot near the intersection of Parsons Avenue and Broad Street, just east of Downtown and Interstate 71.

The incident caused a temporary closure of Broad Street, where multiple shell casings were found in the street. The victim was attempting to take himself to Grant Medical Center before Columbus PD stopped the car on State Street and escorted the man to the Emergency Department. He is expected to recover from his injury.

The Assault Division is trying to determine whether the victim was shot inside of the car or elsewhere.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Columbus Police Felony Assault Detective Stubblefield at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).