COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police officers responded to the Dollar General Store in the 3300 block of Refugee Rd. in east Columbus at approximately 5:20 p.m. Wednesday on the report of a shooting.

The victim states he was robbed and shot in the parking lot of the store. The victim was transported to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.

No suspect information is available at this time. Officers remain on the scene investigating.