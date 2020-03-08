Man in OSU parking garage, robbed at gunpoint for phone

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man sitting inside an Ohio State campus parking garage was robbed at gunpoint.

Campus authorities say the victim was inside the Ohio Union South Garage, 1759 N. High Street when he was robbed for his phone around 1:30 a.m.

The reports state there were four people involved in the incident and one of the suspects pointed a gun at the victim demanding his phone.

According to police, the suspects drove off in a gold SUV with a woman driver.

Police say no injuries were reported and they’re still investigating the incident.