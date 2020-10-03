Man in critical condition following shooting in southwest Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One man is hospitalized following a shooting in southwest Columbus Friday night.

According to Columbus Police, the 23-year-old man was outside an apartment on the 3600 block of Briggs Road Friday at approximately 11:40 p.m. speaking with an ex-girlfriend.

Police said someone from inside the apartment fired on shot and hit the victim in the chest.

Christopher Thompson, 28, of South Richardson Avenue, Columbus, has been arrested and charged with felony assault in connection with the shooting.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4141.