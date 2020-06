COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition Thursday.

Columbus Police say they responded to report of a shooting at 2 a.m., after a man was injured near Berwick Arms Place, but was dropped off at a McDonald’s at East Livingston and South James.

According to officials, the victim was transported to Grant Medical Center.

Police say they’re are still investigating the incident and there’s no suspect information at this time.