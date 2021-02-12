Man in critical condition after shooting in Hilltop area

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man who was shot in the Hilltop area was hospitalized in critical condition Thursday night.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 10:36 p.m., Thursday, officers were called to the 600 block of Wiltshire Road on the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 47-year-old man, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, inside a vehicle that had crashed into a tree in the area.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477. 614-645-4141