Man hospitalized, woman arrested following northeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man is hospitalized and a woman is in police custody following a shooting Saturday afternoon in northeast Columbus.

Columbus Police said that approximately 1:23 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 3600 block of Emery Club Way, where they located the victim, a 30-year-old man, suffering from a gunshot wound to the hand.

Witnesses told police the suspect, Regina Kougblenou, 23, of Columbus, was allegedly seen at the crime scene carrying a gun, getting into a vehicle, and driving away. Police said she was arrested a short time later.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Kougblenou has been charged with felonious assault.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-2971.

