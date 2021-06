COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Firefighters rescued a man and a dog from a house fire in the Linden area, Friday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m., a fire was reported at a home in the 2600 block of Berrell Avenue.

Firefighters arrived to a home engulfed in flames.

A man and a dog were rescued from the home. The man was taken to an area hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

A cause of the fire has not been released.