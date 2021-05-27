Driver hits four parked cars in fatal early morning crash

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police say a man has died after striking four parked vehicles with his Hyundai Sante Fe early Thursday morning.

Police got the call around 1 a.m. Thursday and responded to S. Terrace Ave. in the Hilltop.

Medics transported the man in critical condition to Grant Medical Center and he was pronounced dead at 2:36 a.m. His name is being withheld until family are notified.

A 28-year old passenger in the car was transported to Mt. Carmel West in stable condition.

Columbus police continue to investigate this 37th crash fatality for 2021.

