Man guilty of killing his daughter, child’s mother; could be sentenced to death

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man could face the death penalty after being found guilty of killing his four-year-old daughter and her mother.

After a 12 day trial, a Franklin County jury found Kristofer Deshan Garrett, 26, guilty of the January 2018 double murder of his daughter and the girl’s mother, Nicole Antionette Duckson, 34, at a home on Fleet Road in southeast Columbus.

According to court documents, Garrett waited at Duckson’s home, brutally stabbing her and the little girl. The victims’ bodies were found in the backyard of the house.

Garrett was arrested later that night.

The sentencing phase of the case, where Garrett could be sentenced to death, will begin Aug. 13 before Judge Chris Brown.